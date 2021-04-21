

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is recalling select vitafusion gummy products due to isolated manufacturing issue, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected plastic bottled gummy vitamin products include vitafusion kids Melatonin 50 ct; vitafusion Fiber Well 220ct; vitafusion SleepWell 250ct; vitafusion MultiVites 150ct; vitafusion Melatonin 44ct; vitafusion Melatonin 140ct; and vitafusion Fiber Well 90ct. The expiry date of these products come in between 4/22 and 11/22.



These products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021. No other products are included in the recall.



The recall was initiated after the company's investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020.



In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.



Ewing, New Jersey -based Church & Dwight said it is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to date.



Consumers are urged to contact the firm for a full refund.



