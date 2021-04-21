

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - PolyPeptide Group AG announced the launch of its initial public offering on the Swiss Stock Exchange. The offering consists of up to 3,508,772 new shares and up to 8,516,625 existing shares, with an over-allotment option of up to 1,748,284 existing shares.



The price range for the offered shares has been set at 57 francs to 68 francs per share and will result in an offer size of approximately 664 million Swiss francs to 779 million Swiss francs, and 764 million Swiss francs to 896 million Swiss francs, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.



The offer period commences 21 April 2021, and is anticipated to end on 28 April 2021. The listing and the first day of trading are expected to take place on 29 April 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

