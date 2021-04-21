

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) announced that its production and cost performance in the first quarter was in line with guidance with copper production at 183,000 tonnes and net cash costs at $1.16/lb.



Copper production in the first quarter of 2021 was in line with guidance at 183,000 tonnes, 5.7% lower than in the same quarter of 2020 and 5.0% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2020 mainly due to expected reduced grades at Los Pelambres.



Gold production was 59,100 ounces in the first quarter of 2021, 9.2% lower than in the same period of 2020 and 8.0% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to changes in grade at Centinela.



Meanwhile, Molybdenum production during the quarter rose 600 tonnes to 3,000 tonnes from the same period of 2020, due to higher recoveries at Centinela. However, production was 700 tonnes lower than in the fourth quarter of 2020.



