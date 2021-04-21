

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Quilter plc reported first quarter gross sales of 3.8 billion pounds compared to 3.3 billion pounds, prior year, an increase of 15%. Net inflows was 1.2 billion pounds, an increase of 240% from a year ago. The Group recorded significantly improved net flows, led by Quilter Investment Platform.



Quilter plc recorded Assets under Management and Administration of 119.9 billion pounds at the end of March 2021. This represents an increase of 26% from end March 2020 and up 2% from 31 December 2020.



