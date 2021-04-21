

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages rose in March, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 8.0 percent year-on-year in March and amounted to 5929.05 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 5.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 6.5 percent in March.



Average paid employment declined 1.3 percent annually in March and amounted to 6330.03 thousand. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment fell 0.1 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de