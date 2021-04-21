

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday as upbeat earnings updates helped investors shrug off concerns over coronavirus resurgence in India and elsewhere.



With India reporting a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases, several countries across the world are putting the country on their travel ban list.



The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 142.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.04 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 29 points, or half a percent, to 6,193 after losing 2.1 percent the previous day.



Grocer Carrefour allied 3.5 percent after it reported higher first-quarter sales and announced that it is launching a share buyback program worth at least €500 million.



Luxury goods company Kering advanced 1.4 percent. The firm's Q1 sales topped forecasts as leading brand Gucci returned to growth.



