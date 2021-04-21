

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.67 billion, or $6.71 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $5.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 billion or $7.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $32.39 billion from $29.62 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.74 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.01 vs. $6.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.51 -Revenue (Q1): $32.39 Bln vs. $29.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.10 Full year revenue guidance: $135.1 Bln



