

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Guan's Mushroom Co. is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recalled Enoki is a product of China and comes in a clear plastic package with the description 'Enoki Mushroom' in English, Korean and French, and Guan's logo in the front. The UPC code is 810023170303 and product code is RY3428A or RY3434A.



The products were shipped in a white cardboard box with 25 pcs of 200g. They were distributed from CA, NY, PA through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores across the United States.



The recall was initiated after the routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g package of Enoki.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the Commerce, California-based company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the recalled products.



The company has suspended the distribution of the product and urged consumers to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Last year, many companies had recalled Enoki mushrooms, which are generally popular in East Asian cuisine, following reports of deaths and hospitalizations due to suspected Listeria contamination.



Guan's Mushroom in March 2020 had called back all cases of 200g/7.05 ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom and Brooklyn, New York-based H&C Food Inc in April 2020 recalled select Enoki mushrooms for the same concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

