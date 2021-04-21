

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $298 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $851 million from $701 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



