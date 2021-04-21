

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Wednesday that its net income for the first quarter grew to $298 million or $1.78 per share from $203 million or $1.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $327 million or $1.96 per share, compared to $251 million or $1.50 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter rose 21 percent to $851 million from last year's $701 million. Analysts expected revenues of $814.49 million for the quarter.



Solutions segments revenues increased 22 percent, and Market Services revenues increased 20 percent from last year.



The company's Board of Directors also declared a 10 percent higher regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share on the company's outstanding common stock, payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NASDAQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de