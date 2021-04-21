

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.38 billion, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $4.29 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $32.87 billion from $31.61 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.38 Bln. vs. $4.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $32.87 Bln vs. $31.61 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERIZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de