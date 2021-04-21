

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) have upgraded its travel app through which customers can now schedule Covid tests and will be notified if they test negative.



United Airlines said it's upgrading its 'Travel-Ready Center,' which the airline introduced in January as a place where travelers can upload testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel. The latest update allows customers to choose from more than 200 COVID-19 testing providers across the country, book appointments and receive confirmation whether their test results meet their destination's requirements.



Once the test is validated, customers will see a status indicator informing them that they are 'travel-ready' and receive their mobile boarding pass.



The airline said it has processed more than 275,000 COVID-19 tests through the Travel-Ready Center.



'United is the only airline that offers its customers these services as part of an integrated experience within its app and website,' the airline said.



The carrier said some of its 200 testing centers include locations at its hubs in Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, Los Angeles and San Francisco, with additional testing centers to be added in the future.



'This new feature enables customers to travel with confidence knowing they can quickly locate a testing provider if they need one, schedule an appointment and get the results they need - all within the United Travel-Ready Center experience,' said Toby Enqvist, United's chief customer officer, in a statement.



Last day, United Airlines revealed its plans to resume operations of its grounded Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines in near future. United's 52 777 planes with the PW4000 engines were grounded in February after an engine failure on a United flight to Honolulu from Denver.



On Monday, United Airlines reported its first-quarter results, with both earnings and revenues missing Wall Street estimates, as the airline industry continues to struggle from the COVID-19 pandemic.



United Airlines reported first-quarter loss of $1.36 billion or $4.29 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $1.70 billion or $6.86 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $7.50 per share, which is wider than $7.05 per share Wall Street analysts expected. Revenue for the quarter slipped to $3.22 billion from $7.98 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

