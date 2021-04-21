

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Satellite television company Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Wednesday signed a deal with Amazon Inc. (AMZN) to develop its 5G network on the Amazon Web Services or AWS cloud platform. Dish plans to launch the 5G network in Las Vegas in the third quarter of this year and it will run on the AWS cloud platform.



As part of the deal, Dish and Amazon will work together to develop a wide range of 5G applications like low-latency augmented reality gaming experiences, offer contextual advertising, or control the movements of a robot at any disaster spot.



This collaboration with Amazon is part of Dish's plans to build a 5G network in the United States by 2023. For this purpose, Dish has made use of a latest technology called Open Radio Access Network or O-RAN, which makes use of software to run network functions on the cloud, thus cutting down the use of physical equipment.



Commenting on the deal, AWS Vice President David Brown said that both the parties have been discussing working together since the last 18 months before an agreement was finally reached upon on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de