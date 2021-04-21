

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, tracking the largely positive trend in the European region amid a slew of encouraging earnings announcements.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 130.11 points or 1.17% at 11,209.09, about 20 points off the day's high of 11,229.15.



Roche Holding shares gained about 3% after the drugmaker confirmed its outlook for the year. The company stuck to its 2021 forecast for revenue growth, as first-quarter sales of COVID-19 tests offset a slumping main drug business that has been hurt as the pandemic limits doctor visits for other diseases.



Roche's first-quarter sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.3 billion), down 1% from 15.1 billion francs a year ago.



Alcon rallied 2.4%, Sika gained 2.13% and Richemont moved up by about 2.1%. Lonza Group, Novartis and Geberit gained 1 to 1.3%, while Nestle, LafargeHolcim and Givaudan moved up 0.7 to 0.9%.



UBS Group ended 1.16% down and Swatch Group lost nearly 1%. Credit Suisse ended lower by 0.51%.



In the Mid Price segment, Ems Chemie Holding gained about 4%. BB Biotech, SIG Combibloc and Dufry ended higher by 2 to 2.3%, while AMS and Logitech gained 1.35% and 1.1%, respectively.



Temenos Group shed 2.8%. Adecco lost 2.17%, while Julius Baer and Swiss Prime Site declined 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively.



