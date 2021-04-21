

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported first-quarter net profit of 317.3 million euros or 1.73 euros per share, down from 367.2 million euros or 2.00 per share last year.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization amounted to 521.2 million euros, down from 592.5 million euros last year.



First-quarter revenues increased slipped 5% to 1.08 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros last year.



