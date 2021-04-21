Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Massive, hochgradige Goldadern! Das ist die Clarity-Wette!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H6GK ISIN: US49456B1017 Ticker-Symbol: 2KD 
Tradegate
21.04.21
17:42 Uhr
13,785 Euro
+0,035
+0,25 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDER MORGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDER MORGAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20514,38023:00
13,80013,94522:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KINDER MORGAN
KINDER MORGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINDER MORGAN INC13,785+0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.