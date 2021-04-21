

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI):



-Earnings: $1.41 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.31 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.62 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 billion or $0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $5.21 billion in Q1 vs. $3.11 billion in the same period last year.



