

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $201.6 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $116.9 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $242.2 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $1.21 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $242.2 Mln. vs. $175.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.97 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUIFAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de