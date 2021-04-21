

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $127.10 million, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $76.39 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.13 million or $5.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $1.74 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $153.13 Mln. vs. $87.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.36 vs. $3.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.89 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



