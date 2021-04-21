

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $640.01 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $358.71 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $648.24 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.2% to $331.11 million from $400.12 million last year.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $648.24 Mln. vs. $326.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $331.11 Mln vs. $400.12 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

