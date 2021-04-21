

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.07 billion, or $7.41 per share. This compares with $0.57 billion, or $3.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 billion or $7.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 54.0% to $3.85 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 7.00 - 8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.75 - $4.25 Bln



