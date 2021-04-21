

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG):



-Earnings: -$7.46 million in Q1 vs. $114.80 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q1 vs. $1.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SL Green Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $128.33 million or $1.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.16 per share -Revenue: $226.10 million in Q1 vs. $314.30 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SL GREEN REALTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de