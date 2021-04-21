

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday raised its outlook for 2021. For the year ahead, the company now expects to report net income between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion. The company expects Distributable Cash Flow in the range of $5.1 billion and $5.3 billon while adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $7.6 billion and $7.7 billion.



Earlier, the company expected net income of $2.1 billion, DCF of around $4.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of around $6.8 billion.



The company also expects to declare dividends of $1.08 per share, up 3 percent from last year's dividends.



Additionally, the company's Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on May 17, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30. The dividend is 3 percent higher than that given out in the fourth quarter of last year.



