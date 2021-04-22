

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) said it now expects preliminary financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 will exceed its prior guidance.



TDC closed Wednesday regular trading at $39.88 up $1.13 or 2.92%. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $13.12 or 32.90%.



The company now expects GAAP earnings per share for the first-quarter to be in the range of $0.45 to $0.47 compared to the prior estimation of $0.11 to $0.13.



The company now projects Non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter to be between $0.67 and $0.69 compared to the prior estimation of $0.38 to $0.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



