

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange group (ORAN) reported first quarter EBITDAaL of 2.56 billion euros, down 0.3% year-on-year with roaming revenues declining 42 million euros year on year. EBITDAaL from telecom activities was 2.59 billion euros, down 0.6%.



First quarter revenues were 10.3 billion euros, up 0.5% year-on-year on a comparable basis despite the health crisis.



The Group maintained its financial targets for 2021. The Group expects: stable but negative EBITDAaL, for 2021.



For fiscal 2021, a dividend of 0.70 euros per share will be proposed to the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. An interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share will be paid in December 2021.



