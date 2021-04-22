

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved in April, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending declined further in February, as consumers spend less on services.



The consumer confidence index rose to -14 in April from -18 in March. The score was below the 20-year average of -7 points.



Among components, the economic climate index rose to -32 in April from -39 in March. The assessment of the future economic climate was positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy rose -2 in April from -4 in the previous month.



Consumer spending declined 10.7 percent yearly in February, following a 12.0 percent fall in January. This was the twelfth consecutive fall.



