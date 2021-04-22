

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stated that its trading is in line with expectations and the Group remains on track to deliver against guidance set out in March. The Group stated that the UK housing market has remained healthy in 2021, underpinned by continued strong customer demand, low interest rates, good mortgage availability and ongoing Government support.



Taylor Wimpey said the Group is not planning to make a capital return in 2021 and will review the potential level of excess capital at the time of 2021 full year results in March 2022, for payment in 2022.



