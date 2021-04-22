

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported that its like-for-like net gaming revenue declined 76% on the prior year for the quarter ended 31 March 2021, with Venues revenue down 98% and Digital down 3%. Total net gaming revenue was down 72%. The Group ended the quarter with total cash and available facilities of 89.8 million pounds.



John O'Reilly, CEO of Rank, said: 'We have ended third quarter broadly where we expected to be and are now very focused on the reopening of our UK venues from 17 May alongside continuing to drive digital NGR growth. Our business has inevitably been heavily impacted by the pandemic.'



The Group noted that it continues to make good progress on the Transformation 2.0 plans.



