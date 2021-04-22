

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc. (DOM.L) said that its trading in the first quarter has been strong, with exceptional trading over the new year period.



UK & Ireland system sales were 371.3 million pounds, up 18.7% on the first quarter of last year which was largely unaffected by the impact of Covid-19. Like-for-like system sales, excluding splits, were up 18.5% maintaining performance momentum.



The company noted that sales performance of delivery business has been particularly good, more than offsetting the lower sales within lockdown-impacted collection business.



