

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L) reported a pretax loss of 1.14 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 318.7 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 73.4 pence compared to profit of 17.8 pence. Adjusted pretax profit declined to 170.4 million pounds from 821.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 51.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 1.66 billion pounds, down 42.5 percent from last year. Revenue was down 41.0 percent on an underlying basis.



