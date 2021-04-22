

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Plc. (REL.L), a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, said that its three largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, which together accounted for 95% of revenue in 2020, have started the year well.



The company said it continues to expect each of our three largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, to deliver another year of underlying revenue and adjusted operating profit growth in 2021, similar to pre-Covid-19 trends. The timing and pace of recovery in Exhibitions remains uncertain.



In Scientific, Technical & Medical segment, the company expects another year of modest underlying revenue growth, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth slightly exceeding underlying revenue growth.



In Risk segment, the company expects annual underlying adjusted operating profit growth to broadly match underlying revenue growth.



In Legal segment, the company expects another year of modest underlying revenue growth, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth exceeding underlying revenue growth.



