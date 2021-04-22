

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports grew in the first quarter, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports increased 4.9 percent sequentially in the first quarter, following a 13 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



Imports grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter, after a 1.1 percent drop in the previous quarter.



In nominal terms, exports rose 4.8 percent quarterly and imports grew 1.7 percent in the first quarter.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 11.28 billion in the first quarter from CHF 9.405 billion in the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2020, the trade surplus was CHF 8.422 billion.



In March, exports rose 4.5 percent monthly, after a 1.2 percent fall in February.



Imports increased 3.5 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 37.2 percent year-on-year in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

