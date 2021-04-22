

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Metal Ware Corp. is recalling about 5,350 units of NESCO coffee bean roasters citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves Model CR-04-13 Coffee Bean Roasters with a date code of 2520 or 3220 printed at the bottom right of the ETL Intertek label on the product and on the box. NESCO is printed in white on the black roasters.



The products, manufactured in China, were imported by Metal Ware and distributed by Metal Ware and Petra Industries, of Edmond, Okla.



They were sold at Blains Supply and Burman Coffee Traders stores across the United States and online from August 2020 through December 2020, for about $85.



According to the agency, the coffee bean roasters can overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after the company received reports of 20 incidents of the coffee bean roasters overheating causing the plastic to melt, coffee beans to burn, and/or flames and smoke to emanate from the roaster. However, no injuries have been reported to date.



Consumers are asked to contact Metal Ware for a full refund or a refund in the form of a store credit. Metal Ware will provide consumers with free return shipping for the roasters.



Once it is returned, the consumer can choose between receiving a full refund of $85 or a refund in the form of a store credit in the amount of $100 for use at www.nesco.com.



In similar incidents, National Presto in mid-February called back about 25,000 units of Presto Indoor Electric Smoker due to electric shock hazard.



Rapala USA in January recalled about 128,000 units of rechargeable fillet knives for fire risks.



