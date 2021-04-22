

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):



-Earnings: -$169.00 million in Q4 vs. -$90.07 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.27 in Q4 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$88.66 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.15 per share -Revenue: $1.36 billion in Q4 vs. $0.86 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: US$1.30- US$1.32 Bln



