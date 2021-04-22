

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegion (ALLE):



-Earnings: $108.0 million in Q1 vs. $0.4 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $109.6 million or $1.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.02 per share -Revenue: $694.3 million in Q1 vs. $674.7 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.15



