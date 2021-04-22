

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased marginally in March, data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.72 percent in March from 3.73 percent in February.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.67 in March from 3.70 percent in the prior month.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 439,000 in March from 443,000 in the previous month.



The labor force participation rate fell marginally to 59.14 percent in March from 59.11 percent in the preceding month.



