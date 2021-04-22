

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):



-Earnings: -$0.70 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.85 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.73 in Q1 vs. -$4.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$704 million or -$1.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.89 per share -Revenue: $20.81 billion in Q1 vs. $22.10 billion in the same period last year.



