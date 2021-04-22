

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported a first quarter net loss per share, excluding special items, of $1.72 compared to a loss of $0.15, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter net income was $116 million, or $0.19 per share, driven by a $1.2 billion offset of salaries, wages, and benefits expenses from the extended Payroll Support Program proceeds under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.



First quarter total operating revenues were $2.05 billion, down 51.5 percent from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $2.07 billion, for the quarter.



The company ended first quarter with liquidity of $15.3 billion, well in excess of debt outstanding of $10.8 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de