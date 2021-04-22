

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $469 million, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $508 million or $3.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.5% to $2.72 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $508 Mln. vs. $128 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.76 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.71 -Revenue (Q1): $2.72 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



