

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



-Earnings: -$1.25 billion in Q1 vs. -$2.24 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.97 in Q1 vs. -$5.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.74 billion or -$4.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.30 per share -Revenue: $4.01 billion in Q1 vs. $8.52 billion in the same period last year.



