

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) said that it raised its earnings per share outlook for the first half of 2021 to range of $7.51 - $8.01 from the prior estimation of $5.07 - $6.07 per share.



The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for the first half of 2021 to be in the range of $6.30 - $6.80 compared to the prior estimation of $5.90 - $6.90.



The company increased its net revenues outlook for the first half of 2021 to a range of $5.00 billion - $5.20 billion from the previous outlook of $4.85 billion - $5.15 billion.



The company expects to launch an accelerated share repurchase in the amount of approximately $1.5 billion in the coming days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de