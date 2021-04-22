

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro climbed against its major opponents.



The euro was worth 130.20 against the yen, 1.2055 against the greenback, 0.8671 against the pound and 1.1034 against the franc as of 7:40 am ET.



