

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $161.7 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.2% to $398.8 million from $615.2 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.3 Mln. vs. $161.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $398.8 Mln vs. $615.2 Mln last year.



