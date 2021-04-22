

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):



-Earnings: -$131 million in Q1 vs. -$232 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.05 in Q1 vs. -$1.89 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$436 million or -$3.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$3.63 per share -Revenue: $0.80 billion in Q1 vs. $1.64 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALASKA AIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de