

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.34 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $2.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $5.00 billion from $5.23 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q1): $5.00 Bln vs. $5.23 Bln last year.



