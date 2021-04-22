

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX):



-Earnings: $718 million in Q1 vs. -$491 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q1 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $756 million or $0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.51 per share -Revenue: $4.85 billion in Q1 vs. $2.80 billion in the same period last year.



