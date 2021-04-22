

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $942.43 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $20.33 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $7.02 billion from $5.62 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $942.43 Mln. vs. $20.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.10 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.02 Bln vs. $5.62 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de