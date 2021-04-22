

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $217.71 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $122.59 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.46 billion from $4.09 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $217.71 Mln. vs. $122.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.46 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

