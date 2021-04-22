

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised 2021 outlook for revenue growth and earnings per share.



The company increased its annual earnings per share guidance to a range of $5.85 - $6.05 from the prior outlook of $5.55 - $5.75. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.72 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects annual total sales growth to be in the range of 5% to 7% compared to the prior outlook of 4% to 6% growth.



In Thursday pre-market trade, GPC was trading at $123.66 up $2.42 or 2.00 percent.



