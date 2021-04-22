

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken Holding N.V. said that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM.



The Board announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2020 of EUR 0.70 per share. The dividend will be made payable on 6 May 2021. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 26 April 2021.



The AGM reappointed Das as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 22 April 2021, for the maximum period of four years.



The AGM reappointed A.A.C. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 22 April 2021, for the maximum period of four years.



The AGM reappointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2022.



