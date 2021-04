RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 10.2 billion euros, up 5% from last year.



Vinci Energies rose 7 percent, Vinci Construction, including Eurovia, gained 10%, Vinci Autoroutes reported stable revnues, while Vinci Airports plunged 70% due to global Covid-19 crisis.



